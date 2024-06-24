High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.45. 1,258,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,629,386. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.