FCF Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 349,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,409. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

