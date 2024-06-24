FCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 148.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.37. 68,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.