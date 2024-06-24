Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.20. 52,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

