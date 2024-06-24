FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,341 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 626,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,163. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $433,269.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $660,927. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

