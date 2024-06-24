FCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.16. The company had a trading volume of 831,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.