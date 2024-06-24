FCF Advisors LLC Sells 33,103 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,103 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.97. 631,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,958. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,218 shares of company stock worth $4,607,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

