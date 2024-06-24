BNB (BNB) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, BNB has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $83.07 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $562.88 or 0.00923655 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,558 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,565,906.05273405. The last known price of BNB is 570.12633445 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,484,286,569.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
