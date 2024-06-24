TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.85 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $102.61 million and approximately $22.85 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00039302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,439,528 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,840,130 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

