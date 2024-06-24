Ethereum Classic Price Tops $22.43 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.43 or 0.00036802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $168.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,940.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.65 or 0.00575407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00112918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00267720 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00070598 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,651,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

