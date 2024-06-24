Aavegotchi Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $66.03 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002054 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
