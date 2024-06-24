Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lowered by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.26. The stock had a trading volume of 269,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

