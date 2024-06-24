Steph & Co. Has $253,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $88.14. 2,404,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

