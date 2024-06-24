Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

BSX traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.37. 368,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.