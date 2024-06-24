iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,272. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $132.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

