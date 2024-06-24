TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.63 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $150.63 million and $33.26 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,049,181 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,142,049,180.926387 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12627167 USD and is down -12.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $27,649,618.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

