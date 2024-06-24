Dymension (DYM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.32 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $276.40 million and $19.32 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,025,972,896 coins and its circulating supply is 178,837,644 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

