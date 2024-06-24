Threshold Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Threshold has a market cap of $225.10 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,609.20 or 1.00316770 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012429 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075531 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02213775 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,902,289.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

