Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.81 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $832,240.72 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001605 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002497 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

