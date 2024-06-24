Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.35. The stock had a trading volume of 72,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,075. The company has a market cap of $267.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average is $216.89. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.