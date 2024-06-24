Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 369,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 378,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $58.46. 142,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $59.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

