Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

ROP stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $559.56. 7,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,742. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.44 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.82.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

