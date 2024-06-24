Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,201.19.

NYSE:CMG traded down $12.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,197.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,220. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,755.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,463.07.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

