Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 43.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 904,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,884,000 after buying an additional 273,282 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $171.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $303.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

