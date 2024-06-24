RDA Financial Network Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

LYB opened at $95.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $87.91 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.