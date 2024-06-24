San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $171.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

