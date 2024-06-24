Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

JQUA stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

