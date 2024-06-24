International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $180.26 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.