Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.89. 292,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,898. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

