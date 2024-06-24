Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. 1,513,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

