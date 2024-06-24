Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

UL opened at $56.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

