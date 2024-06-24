Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,821. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.