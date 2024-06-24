The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,542.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,162,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $117,900,000 after purchasing an additional 318,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.93. 139,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

