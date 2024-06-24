Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,235. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $317.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

