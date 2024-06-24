Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 15,454 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 112,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 30,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552,301. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

