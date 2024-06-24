MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,483.76, but opened at $1,398.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,424.91, with a volume of 209,108 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,054.20.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,996 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,247. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,425.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,098.41.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.