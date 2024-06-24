MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,483.76, but opened at $1,398.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,424.91, with a volume of 209,108 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,054.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,425.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,098.41.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
