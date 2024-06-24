Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,723,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

