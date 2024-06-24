Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.02. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 128,219 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZETA. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

