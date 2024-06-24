Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 134 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $468.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $335.82 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.05 and its 200 day moving average is $422.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

