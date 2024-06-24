Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,315.76 or 0.05405897 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $405.44 billion and approximately $17.86 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00040581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,275,693 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

