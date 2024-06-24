Mdex Market Capitalization Achieves $37.83 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $37.83 million and $2.10 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.