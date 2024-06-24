MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Achieves $262.23 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $46.12 or 0.00075185 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $262.23 million and $14.94 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,284.90 or 0.99916669 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.45828666 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $10,675,822.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

