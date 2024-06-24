Apollo Currency (APL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1,475.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00040581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

