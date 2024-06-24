Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Increased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.41. 5,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $199.30.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

