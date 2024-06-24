Walker Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 505 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $547.58. 207,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.43 and a 200 day moving average of $507.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

