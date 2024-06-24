JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,364,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,154,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,510,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,843 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,043 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.