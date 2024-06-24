Security Financial Services INC. Buys Shares of 397 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $537.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

