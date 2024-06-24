Security Financial Services INC. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,849,000 after acquiring an additional 212,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.65. 105,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

