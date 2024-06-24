Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,181,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,135,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,615,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 603,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,451,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.81. 4,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

