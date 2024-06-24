Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

LULU traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.45. The stock had a trading volume of 159,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

